Smoothie King – the world’s leading purpose-driven smoothie brand on a mission to inspire healthy and active lifestyles – announced today the appointment of Gavin Felder as its new President. The expansion of Felder’s responsibilities reflects the company’s continued growth and momentum, as well as his pivotal role in helping shape its long-term strategy. In addition to taking on the President role, Felder will maintain his current responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer.

Since joining Smoothie King in May 2024, Felder has been instrumental in driving financial discipline and strategic growth initiatives that have further solidified the brand’s performance. As President and CFO, Gavin will take on a larger role in the day-to-day management of the business while continuing to lead the company’s financial strategy, ensuring Smoothie King is well-positioned for its next chapter of innovation and expansion.

“Gavin is a dynamic and visionary leader with a strong track record of driving results and building high-performing teams,” said Wan Kim, Owner and CEO of Smoothie King. “His impact over the past year has been significant, and this expanded role is a natural next step as we continue to build on our brand’s success.”

“It’s a tremendous honor to step into this role as we embark on our next chapter of growth,” said Felder. “Smoothie King literally has all the ingredients to be the defining brand of our category, with the tastiest products backed by our Clean Blends promise and a truly unrivaled guest experience, all anchored by our inspiring mission and dynamic culture. I could not be more excited to partner with our team members and franchisees to realize our incredible potential.”

With over two decades of global leadership experience, Felder brings extensive expertise in strategy, finance, brand-building and franchise operations. Prior to joining Smoothie King, he spent 16 years at Yum! Brands, where he most recently served as Chief Strategy Officer, overseeing corporate strategy, investor relations, M&A, and store innovation across Yum’s stable of iconic global restaurant brands. Felder previously held roles including CFO of KFC Global, where he managed $1B+ in operating profit and nearly 25,000 restaurants across 140 countries.

This leadership update comes as Smoothie King continues to post strong performance, following its Q1 2025 business update that included 13 new store openings across eight states and 20 new store commitments spanning 15 markets. The brand remains focused on growing its footprint, optimizing the guest experience, and expanding its product offerings – including the recent introduction of its all-new Hydration category, featuring three refreshing, electrolyte-packed smoothies made with clean, functional ingredients and absolutely no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.