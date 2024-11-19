Smoothie King, the world’s largest smoothie brand and the first health and fitness fast casual brand of its kind, today announces the appointment of Jyoti Lynch as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO). Jyoti started in late October, and in this role, she will lead the brand’s technology strategy, ensuring that innovation continues to enhance Smoothie King’s digital transformation and guest experience.

Lynch brings over 25 years of experience as a proven technology expert with a successful track record in building and transforming well-known restaurant, retail, and technology brands; growing company revenue, improving profitability, and enhancing the guest experience. As the new CIO at Smoothie King, Jyoti will build out a comprehensive technology strategy that supports Smoothie King’s continued business growth, creates seamless experiences for guests, and helps to improve franchisee profitability.

“We are confident that Jyoti’s deep expertise and leadership will help us continue to innovate and meet the evolving needs of our guests’ healthy and active lifestyles,” said Wan Kim, CEO of Smoothie King. “I believe she is a great addition to our executive team and will help us continue to improve and elevate Smoothie King’s technology capabilities.”

Most recently, Lynch served as Chief Technology Officer at Red Robin, where she oversaw all aspects of technology, leading strategic and operational planning, innovation, and growth for the brand’s technology function. Previously she served as CIO at both European Wax Center and Jamba.

“I am thrilled to join Smoothie King at such a pivotal time in its growth,” said Jyoti Lynch. “The opportunity to lead the company’s technology strategy and work alongside such a talented team in support of our franchise partners is truly inspiring. I look forward to driving innovative and transformative solutions that will continue to make Smoothie King an industry leader.”

This new C-Suite appointment comes on the heels of a successful quarter for Smoothie King as reported in the brand’s most recent business update, marking the highest number of store openings in a single quarter in six years and the second highest in its history.