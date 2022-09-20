Smoothie King to Offer Discounted Espresso or Cold Brew for National Coffee Day

Smoothie King is offering special promotions for National Coffee Day.

National Coffee Day Deal: Buy any 20oz. Espresso or Cold Brew blended smoothie before 11:00am for just $5

From 9/29 to 10/2, Smoothie King Healthy Rewards Members Only: Buy any Coffee or Espresso smoothie and earn a reward for a Free 20oz Smoothie

This comes right after Smoothie King announced the launch of a proprietary Espresso just last month. The new Espresso offering compliments the brand's current Cold Brew smoothies, plus, guests will have the option to add Espresso or Cold Brew to any smoothie on the menu – providing great smoothie options that are packed with real nutrition and no artificial flavors.