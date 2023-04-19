Smoothie King to Offer Special Bowl Deal on 4/20

On a day famous for bowls Smoothie King is encouraging consumers to visit their Smoothie Joint and try an even better (and more tasty!) bowl to cure the munchies.



Smoothie King just launched a new product lineup of Smoothie Bowls at all 1,100 stores nationwide, and consumers can get 420 points when ordering through the Smoothie King app on 4/20 to celebrate. New app users also get $2 off their order!



Smoothie King's new Smoothie Bowls are available now in six deliciously satisfying options: three with an açai base and three with a pitaya base, both superfoods that are nutrient dense and rich in antioxidants and vitamins. They are topped with fresh fruit like banana, blueberries and strawberries, drizzly peanut butter or honey and Purely Elizabet granola.