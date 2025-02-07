Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and Smoothie King has the perfect way for couples who share a passion for health and fitness to celebrate together. Research even suggests that couples who are healthy together stay together—exercising with your partner can improve mood and increase relationship satisfaction.

Whether you’re fueling up before a workout or winding down after one, for a limited time, Healthy Rewards members can enjoy 2 for $10 on 20 oz smoothies exclusively in the Smoothie King app. It’s the perfect way to treat you and your Valentine to a nutritious, delicious boost.

This offer is available only on Valentine’s Day, February 14th, so be sure to grab your deal before it’s gone.