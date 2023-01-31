Smoothie King Opened 77 Locations in 2022

Smoothie King announced the brand signed franchise and area development agreements in 2022 to add over 160 stores to new and existing markets. More than half of the signed agreements are with existing franchisees, who helped contribute to the company’s $618 million in systemwide sales and remain a driving force behind Smoothie King’s expansion. In addition to bolstering its development pipeline, Smoothie King opened 77 new stores in 2022 in key target markets, including Albany, New York; Cleveland, Ohio and Washington, D.C.

“Over the last few years, we’ve seen an increased demand for healthier food options across the [quick-service] segment and this trend had a positive impact on the brand’s growth. With deals signed in 24 states in 2022, we couldn’t be more excited to extend the reach of Smoothie King’s purpose-driven menu and be an instrumental part of our guests’ health and wellness journey,” says Wan Kim, CEO and Chairman of the Board. “As we expand our footprint, we will continue to make our brand’s products even more accessible and will work hard to drive profitability for franchisees in all markets.”

With franchise development leading the way, Smoothie King is forecasted to open more than 100 locations in 2023 and is committed to helping guests achieve their individual health goals through its purpose-driven menu. The brand has a research and development team dedicated to testing and introducing new product offerings to enhance the menu, drive traffic and meet the evolving needs of today’s health-conscious guest.

To position its operators for success, Smoothie King offers a variety of prototypes for franchisees to consider when building out their portfolio, including a new drive-thru-only prototype launched in 2022. Further driving Smoothie King’s goal to increase accessibility and meet the needs of its guests, the design stands at approximately 800 square feet and features a traditional drive-thru lane on one side of the building, with a lane dedicated to online ordering and third-party delivery on the other. It also features a convenient front-facing pickup window that allows guests to have their customized smoothie hand delivered.

“The foundation of our business model is built on convenience and accessibility, allowing Smoothie King to become the ultimate on-the-go [quick-service restaurant] brand. With the launch of our drive-thru only prototype, we have been able to provide prospective and existing franchisees with an investment opportunity that elevates the off-premise customer experience, while also enhancing the operation,” says Chris Bremer, Chief Development Officer. “This addition to our real estate offerings will help fuel our nationwide expansion going forward as we maintain our vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey.”

Smoothie King continues to seek experienced operators interested in growing their portfolio with a brand committed to providing products that inspire people to live a healthy and active lifestyle. Single- and multi-unit development opportunities are available, as well as incentives for active-duty U.S. military or veterans and for first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians. Additionally, the brand rolled out new incentive programs for existing franchisees and qualified store team members who are looking for the opportunity to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams with Smoothie King. The programs are open to any franchisee looking to grow their portfolio.