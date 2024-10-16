Smoothie King, the world’s largest smoothie brand and the first health and fitness fast casual brand of its kind, announced its Q3 business update. The brand reported 38 new store commitments and 28 new store openings across 16 states in Q3 2024, marking the highest number of store openings in a single quarter in six years and the second-highest in its history.

Smoothie King’s Clean Blends initiative prioritizes whole fruits and vegetables while eliminating a “No-No List” of over 70 ingredients, including artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, and added sugars from its smoothies.

Key milestones this quarter included expansions into two new states, the grand opening of a new Austin, TX location—the first in the area in three years—a flagship store opening at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, and the opening of two new stores in Colorado as part of a broader expansion plan for the state. Additionally, Smoothie King launched its new Coconut Bowls nationwide, further enhancing its popular Smoothie Bowl lineup.

The 28 new store openings in Q3 included strategic locations like the high-traffic Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, as well as Smoothie King’s introduction in New Hampshire and Delaware. The brand’s development pipeline expanded with 38 new store commitments across 12 states, with nearly 70% of the year’s growth driven by existing franchisees—a testament to the ongoing confidence in Smoothie King’s business model and its commitment to supporting franchisee success.

Smoothie King is also expanding rapidly in Colorado, with two new stores and six additional store commitments in the state. The first store opened earlier this fall in Longmont, Colorado (1020 Ken Pratt Blvd, Suite D), and a second store that just opened this week in Glendale (1154 S Colorado Blvd). These two locations are part of a larger growth initiative that will see six more stores open in the Denver DMA over the next three years, expanding Smoothie King’s footprint in Colorado by nearly 60%.

Smoothie King celebrated the opening of its new Austin location on August 24th with a grand opening event, featuring giveaways, free smoothies, and a limited time “Burnt Orange Oasis Smoothie” available exclusively for University of Texas at Austin students. The new store, located at 7710 N FM 620, marks the beginning of Smoothie King’s expansion in the Austin area, with three additional stores currently under development.

In Q3, Smoothie King also received several development and business accolades, reflecting the brand’s ongoing leadership in the industry. Smoothie King ranked #11 in Entrepreneur’s 2024 Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners, was selected as one of the 16 Best Restaurant Franchising Deals for 2024 by QSR Magazine and was recognized in QSR Magazine’s 2024 QSR 50 ranking as one of the Top 50 Fast-Food Chains by Sales.

“Our Q3 results reflect our focused approach to growth and expansion,” said Chris Bremer, Chief Development Officer at Smoothie King. “With 28 new stores opened and 38 new commitments secured, we’re seeing strong momentum across the country. Franchisees are reinvesting in the brand, and we’re breaking into new markets, positioning ourselves for continued success into the next quarter and beyond.”

In Q3, Smoothie King introduced a new addition to its popular Smoothie Bowl lineup with the launch of Coconut Bowls. The plant-based, gluten-free, and dairy-free bowls debuted at participating Smoothie King locations nationwide in August 2024. Crafted with real fruits and topped with premium Purely Elizabeth granola, Coconut Bowls offer a refreshing post-workout reward that combines great taste with nutrition.