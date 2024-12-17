Smoothie King announced the grand opening of its newest store in Owasso, Oklahoma, on December 14. Located at 9441 North Garnett, Ste 300, in Owasso, this end-cap drive-thru marks Smoothie King’s third location in the Tulsa area. It joins two other Tulsa-area locations—9679 Riverside Parkway and 4715 E 41st St—which opened in January 2024 and September 2024, respectively.

This location is owned and operated by franchisees Sarah and Robert Sanford, existing Smoothie King franchisees that also operate the brand’s 9679 Riverside Parkway location.

“We continue to see really strong demand across Oklahoma, and we’re proud to grow Smoothie King’s presence in the Tulsa area with proven franchise partners,” said Chris Bremer, Chief Development Officer at Smoothie King.

This location highlights Smoothie King’s commitment to making nutritious, on-the-go options available in the communities it serves. The brand’s Clean Blends initiative – focused on using whole fruits and vegetables while removing over 70 barred ingredients – remains central to its mission of supporting healthy and active lifestyles. At Smoothie King, you’ll only get smoothies and smoothie bowls with whole fruits and organic vegetables, and never with artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. Nearly 70% of Smoothie King’s blends have zero grams of added sugar.