Smoothie King announced its continued expansion in Colorado with two new store openings and six new store commitments within the state. The expansion comes on the heels of opening five new Smoothie King locations in Colorado in 2023.

The first of the two new franchise-owned stores opened earlier this fall in Longmont, Colorado, with the second slated to open on Monday, October 14 in Glendale, Colorado. Both located in the Denver DMA, the store’s respective addresses are 1020 Ken Pratt Blvd, Suite D, Longmont, CO 80501, and 1154 S Colorado Blvd, Glendale, CO, 80246.

Smoothie King’s footprint in Colorado previously included 14 stores—with the addition of these 2 new stores and 6 future openings, the smoothie brand will expand its presence in the state by nearly 60%. The six future stores will open within the next three years, all within the following areas of the Denver DMA: Lafayette, Highlands Ranch, Wheat Ridge, Lakewood, Englewood, Parker.

“We are thrilled to expand our footprint not only in the Denver area—a key market for Smoothie King—but more broadly throughout Colorado, a state where we still have plenty of growth opportunity for new and existing franchisees,” said Chris Bremer, Chief Development Officer at Smoothie King. “We’re proud to show up in so many of Colorado’s communities, that like Smoothie King, are passionate about living healthy and active lifestyles.”

Smoothie King offers Coloradans a wide selection of nutritious and delicious tasting smoothies and beverages to optimize wellness routines. The brand is committed to a long-standing Clean Blends Promise with a strict No-No list of over 75 ingredients prohibited from entering its smoothie blends. At Smoothie King, you’ll only get smoothies and smoothie bowls with whole fruits and organic vegetables, and never with artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. Many blends have zero grams of added sugar. With a mission to inspire healthy and active lifestyles, Smoothie King aims to meet the growing demand for better-for-you products among Colorado’s active and wellness-oriented population.

Colorado is ripe with opportunity for passionate entrepreneurs interested in entering the Smoothie King family as franchisees. Smoothie King is actively seeking talented candidates to further develop the market, with 64 trade areas currently available in the state. The overall alignment between Colorado’s lifestyle and Smoothie King’s nutritious offerings creates a strong opportunity for franchisees to enter this thriving market.