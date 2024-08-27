Smoothie King, the world leader in smoothie innovation, is excited to announce the nationwide launch of its latest product offering, Coconut Bowls. Coconut bowls will be available at participating Smoothie King locations starting today, marking the latest addition to the brand’s popular Smoothie Bowl lineup.

Coconut Bowls are crafted with 100% real fruits and include the highest quality granola on the market. The new bowls are gluten-free, dairy-free, and plant-based, designed to reward your workout while offering a satisfying and enjoyable treat that Smoothie King guests can feel good about.

“Our Smoothie Bowls have been incredibly well-received, and the new Coconut Bowls are no exception,” said Lori Primavera, Vice President of R&D and Product Marketing. “They offer superior taste and texture, with a smooth, deliciously creamy, light coconut taste that fills you up without weighing you down. Plus, they are perfect for on-the-go enjoyment, whether through our drive-thru, delivery, mobile order, or at the counter. Our Coconut Bowls are the perfect reward for those making healthy choices.”

The new Coconut Bowls come in two delectable varieties: Go Coconuts features a coconut base topped with Purely Elizabeth® Granola, sliced bananas, diced strawberries, whole blueberries, and a drizzle of chocolate hazelnut; Coco Colada includes a coconut base topped with Purely Elizabeth Granola, diced pineapple, diced strawberries, whole blueberries, and a drizzle of honey.

Building on the success of last year’s Smoothie Bowls launch, a product line that now includes ten different varieties, Coconut Bowls continue to emphasize Smoothie King’s commitment to better-for-you options and flavor. Topped with whole fresh fruit and premium Purely Elizabeth® granola, they are made with wholesome ingredients and non-GMO fruits, free from artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

Smoothie King’s mission is to inspire people to live a healthy and active lifestyle, with a vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey. Smoothie King’s smoothies are delicious and include organic veggies, more whole fruits, and no artificial preservatives, flavors, or colors. The brand takes pride in its purpose-driven menu, creating more nutritious smoothies and Smoothie Bowls through its Clean Blends initiative. Smoothie King also prides itself on what’s NOT in the cup and has an extensive “No No List” with over 75 ingredients that are barred from being blended into any of its smoothies.

The Smoothie King app has been completely redesigned with all new features, offering SK’s fastest and most seamless ordering experience yet, including the convenience of Order Ahead to save time.