Just in time for summer, Smoothie King announced that its introducing a brand new Hydration Smoothie category – featuring 3 refreshing blends made with naturally hydrating ingredients like coconut water and packed with electrolytes (even more than some leading sports drinks). Perfect for fueling active, on-the-go summer days, the new lineup includes:

NEW HYDRATION CATEGORY: Available nationwide starting May 20, the Hydration lineup includes:

Hydration Watermelon – A returning fan favorite, blending watermelon juice, strawberries, and coconut water for clean, revitalizing hydration. Hydration Pineapple Mango – A tropical twist with mango, pineapple, and coconut water to help beat the heat. Hydration Berry – A vibrant, fruity mix of strawberries, pineapples, raspberries, and coconut water for all-day hydration

EXPANDED WATERMELON LINEUP: Smoothie King is expanding its watermelon lineup with 3 new purpose-driven blends designed to support wellness goals like muscle recovery, digestion, and sustained energy:

Activator Recovery Watermelon – A post-workout boost with watermelon, strawberries, coconut water, and Gladiator Protein to support muscle recovery. Gut Health Watermelon – A gut-friendly blend of Greek yogurt, watermelon, strawberries, and a gut health enhancer. Power Meal Slim Watermelon – A satisfying, energy-boosting meal replacement with watermelon, strawberries, Power Slim protein, and coconut water.

DEAL: And this summer, Free Upsize Friday is available to all guests for the first time ever. Starting May 30, guests can get a 32oz smoothie for the price of a 20oz—every Friday at Smoothie King locations.