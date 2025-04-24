Smoothie King, the world’s largest smoothie brand, announced its Q1 2025 business update today, showcasing another strong quarter of growth with 13 new store openings and 20 new store commitments added to its development pipeline. This marks the 15th consecutive quarter of securing 20 or more store commitments, reinforcing the brand’s consistent growth and the continued desire from entrepreneurs and franchisees to join the Smoothie King family.

In Q1 2025, Smoothie King opened 13 new stores across eight different states. Notably, more than half of these openings – seven locations – are located in Smoothie King’s home state of Texas, underscoring the brand’s strong presence and continued demand in the state. The brand is well positioned to continue building on this momentum heading into Q2.

The new agreements span 15 different markets across 12 states, including multi-unit deals in key markets such as Long Island, New York, and Phoenix, Arizona, further expanding Smoothie King’s national footprint. Consistent with previous quarters, nearly 60% of these signings were secured with existing franchisees, a testament to their ongoing confidence and belief in the brand’s momentum and mission to inspire healthy living.

“Our consistent growth quarter after quarter reflects the strength of the Smoothie King brand, the trust of our franchisee community, and the increasing demand for better-for-you options nationwide,” said Chris Bremer, Chief Development Officer at Smoothie King. “We’re especially proud to see our existing franchisees continue to expand, proving the long-term value of our brand, and we look forward to welcoming new franchisees into the Smoothie King family as we grow together.”

Alongside its steady growth, Smoothie King continues to innovate and enhance the guest experience with new promotions and product launches. The brand kicked off 2025 with innovations designed to help guests stay committed to their health and wellness goals, such as the Resolution Menu and Personal Trainer Discount Program. Also in January, Smoothie King began testing a new food menu for the first time in the brand’s 50-year history at select locations in Texas. The new “Power Eats” menu is designed to pair with and complement smoothies, and features high-protein, flavorful options with premium ingredients to fuel your day.