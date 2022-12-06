Smoothie King Signs Deal to Grow in Greater Cleveland

Smoothie King announced the signing of multi-unit development agreements to bring 15 locations to Greater Cleveland. With more than 1,400 locations globally, Smoothie King is now prioritizing development in Ohio with seasoned multi-unit operators and has plans to open in surrounding cities including Ashland, North Olmsted, Medina, Akron, Beachwood, Avon, Euclid among others.

“We’re excited to expand our brand in the Cleveland metropolitan area. We’ve seen the demand for convenient, on-the-go meal options grow in Cleveland and surrounding suburban areas, which makes us confident in our expansion plans,” says Chris Bremer, Chief Development Officer at Smoothie King. “Greater Cleveland’s suburbs are also growing faster than the country’s average, which presents a unique opportunity for our brand. We’re looking forward to growing our presence throughout Northeast Ohio with experienced operators who share our commitment to become an integral part of every health and fitness journey.”

Smoothie King’s Cleveland expansion comes on the heels of recent development nationwide. Since the beginning of the year, Smoothie King has added more than 160 commitments to its robust development pipeline in key markets within Ohio, Colorado, and Texas, as well as the Upper Midwest and the Southeast regions.

To help ensure the right model is selected for each respective site and that are operators are positioned for success, Smoothie King offers a variety of prototypes for franchisees to consider when building out their portfolio, including a drive-thru-only prototype. The new format features a convenient front-facing pickup window that allows guests to have their customized smoothie hand delivered as well as a lane dedicated to online ordering and third-party delivery. These key differentiators further drive the brand’s goal to make Smoothie King more accessible to meet the needs of its guests and optimize off-premise channels to best support franchisees and drive profitability.

To accelerate development in key growth markets, Smoothie King continues to seek experienced operators interested in growing their portfolio with a brand committed to providing products that inspire people to live a healthy and active lifestyle. Single- and multi-unit development opportunities are available, as well as incentives for active-duty U.S. military or veterans and for first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians. Additionally, the brand has rolled out new incentive programs for existing franchisees and qualified store team members looking for the opportunity to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams with Smoothie King. The programs are open to any franchisee looking to grow their portfolio.