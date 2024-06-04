Smoothie King, the world’s largest smoothie brand and the first health and fitness fast casual brand of its kind, announced it will open stores in the Grand Rapids, Michigan market for the first time ever. Smoothie King has signed development agreements for six units set to open in the DMA starting early 2025, furthering the brand’s 2024 development growth goal of 100 new store openings for the year.

The six multi-unit agreements are with OM Group, a leading franchise organization currently developing several Smoothie King stores in additional key markets across the country. The franchise owners, Amit Patel, Kalpesh Patel and Amanda Ristic will develop these new stores all within the Grand Rapids DMA, including the areas of Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Wyoming, Holland, Grand Haven and Muskegon.

“We love showing up in a new market in a big way and bringing our brand of nutritious, delicious smoothies to new guests—and Grand Rapids is definitely no exception.” says Chris Bremer, Chief Development Officer at Smoothie King. “The OM Group’s passion for our brand and dedication to helping people live healthier lifestyles make them the ideal partner to help expand our presence across the Midwest. As existing franchisees, it’s exciting to see OM Group further its investment in Smoothie King with these important new development agreements.”

As Smoothie King continues to prioritize development and strong new unit growth, the brand has proudly welcomed Brian Olson as Vice President of Real Estate. Bringing a wealth of knowledge from over a decade of experience in the development and restaurant industry, Olson joined Smoothie King last month after three years in franchise sales with Carl’s Jr. and Hardees parent company, CKE Restaurants, Inc. Olson will lead the Smoothie King real estate team as the driving force behind strategy, playing a pivotal part in shaping the future of the brand and enhancing its market presence.

Smoothie King prides itself on providing a compelling investment opportunity—highlighted by a lower cost model and simple operations—for passionate entrepreneurs interested in entering the restaurant industry as franchisees. Smoothie King is operated by over 500 franchisees across the country, guided by a business model that’s been tested and perfected for over 50 years.

All Smoothie King locations adhere to the brand’s Clean Blends Promise, which prioritizes great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends. This commitment to blend a more nutritious smoothie from the bottom of the cup up is exemplified with Smoothie King’s strict “No-No List” of ingredients prohibited from entering blends.