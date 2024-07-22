To celebrate the kickoff of the Olympics, Smoothie King is offering an unbeatable $5 Friday deal for ONE DAY ONLY!

On Friday, July 26, Smoothie King will offer all 32-oz smoothies for just $5. Smoothie King Healthy Rewards members will also have the opportunity to earn triple points on this special day.

Whether you’re watching the global competition from your couch or inspired to start training like your favorite athlete, Smoothie King is committed to supporting your wellness journey. The brand’s menu features whole fruits and veggies, no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, and zero grams of added sugar in many smoothie options as part of the Smoothie King Clean Blends™ initiative.