Smoothie King is celebrating National Refreshers Day on Wednesday, August 14th by offering Smoothie King Healthy Rewards Members a free 12 oz. Refresher on this day only.

SK Refreshers pack a punch with ice-cold blends of real fruits and juice, plus Vitamin A and E antioxidants. Available in Pineapple Mango and Strawberry Guava, each flavor also comes in a lemonade version for an extra burst of sweetness. Naturally caffeinated with green coffee beans, SK Refreshers offer real energy without artificial flavors or preservatives and contain 10g or less of added sugar per 20oz serving.

Smoothie King’s Healthy Rewards app is the fastest and most seamless way to experience Smoothie King. The National Refresher Day promo is only valid for Healthy Rewards members, as well as other upcoming deals available within the app.