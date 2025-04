Waited until the last minute to file your taxes? Smoothie King is here to help you power through and meet your deadline.

On April 15th only, Smoothie King is offering Healthy Rewards Members $3 off your $15 purchase and $4 off your $20 purchase.

From the Metabolism Boost Dark Chocolate Banana Smoothie to the Vegan Mango Kale Smoothie and dozens more, Smoothie King has something for you, no matter what your wellness goals are.