Smoothie King announced the return of its fan-favorite Pumpkin Smoothie lineup.

Smoothie King’s pumpkin lineup features a range of delicious and nutritious smoothies made with 100% organic pumpkin puree and containing over 10 grams of protein. Like all Smoothie King smoothies, the pumpkin blends stay true to Smoothie King’s Clean Blends commitment and are made without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

Everyone can enjoy Smoothie King’s pumpkin lineup starting on August 27 but the best way to experience the pumpkin offerings are as a Healthy Rewards member. Healthy Rewards members get early access to the full pumpkin lineup starting on August 20 and can also get exclusive rewards:

1,000 Bonus Points on Pumpkin Smoothies from Aug 20-26

$7 (32) oz. Pumpkin Smoothies from August 24-26

Smoothie King’s Limited-Time Fall Flavors Include:

Pumpkin Power Meal – New last year, this protein-packed smoothie is perfectly pumpkin! Made with 100% organic pumpkin, almonds, dates, Gladiator protein, protein blend, multivitamin, and our seasonal spice blend. The Pumpkin Power Meal is designed to be the perfect meal replacement, with 21g of protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals to help you take on the day.

Pumpkin Slim-N-Trim – A nutritious meal under 250 calories, this pumpkin smoothie boasts 13g of protein and is made with ingredients like 100% organic pumpkin, bananas, dates, protein, and our seasonal spice blend.

Pumpkin Vegan – An entirely plant-based blend made with 100% organic pumpkin, Califia Farms Oat Milk, bananas, dates, organic plant-based protein, stevia, and our seasonal spice blend.

Pumpkin Coffee High Protein – This fitness-focused blend gives guests the morning caffeine kick they’re looking for. Made with 100% organic pumpkin, dates, almonds, non-fat milk, protein blend, whey protein, and our seasonal spice blend, along with your choice of cold brew coffee or espresso.

Pumpkin D-Lite – This “Enjoy a Treat” blend is made with 100% organic pumpkin, dates, frozen yogurt, nonfat milk, protein blend and our seasonal spice blend for a better-for-you pumpkin indulgence.