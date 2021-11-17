Snackpass Acquires AI-Powered Company Sleek

Four-year-old startup Snackpass recently finalized the acquisition of Sleek, the creator of the dynamically-priced "priority lane" experience for ordering food at high-demand venues such as music festivals and stadiums. Sleek was recently featured on the Forbes AI 50 List as one of America’s Most Promising Artificial Intelligence Companies of 2021.

Snackpass saw significant synergy between the two companies, primarily in their shared vision for a cashierless, line-free future for restaurants, but also in the engineering team's talent and innovative tech. Snackpass will use Sleek's tool that precisely measures restaurant wait times to help its operators give their customers a more accurate estimate of when their food will be ready.

Since raising its $70M Series B in June, Snackpass has also: