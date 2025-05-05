Snarf’s Sandwiches and Snarfburger are proud to announce their 3rd annual Snarf’s Bite Back Hunger Day on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, when 100% of all profits will be donated to food banks that serve the communities they call home. This initiative is part of Snarf’s ongoing commitment to fight food insecurity and support their neighbors in need.

In 2024, Snarf’s Bite Back Hunger Day funded over 90,000 meals at local food banks. One meal at a food bank is equivalent to 1.2 pounds of healthy food, making every purchase on May 13th a direct investment in community well-being. “Our customers’ support made a huge impact last year, and we’re excited to do even more this year,” said Jimmy Seidel, founder of Snarf’s Sandwiches and Snarfburger. “When you grab your favorite sandwich or burger on May 13th, you’re doing more than satisfying a craving – you’re putting real food on someone’s table.”

Snarf’s Sandwiches has 45 locations and Snarfburger has 3, for a total of 48 participating restaurants. Snarf’s encourages everyone to stop by their nearest location and help make a difference. Whether you dine in, take out or get it delivered, each purchase will directly support the efforts to feed those who are struggling.

Each of the partner food banks plays a crucial role in local hunger relief efforts, distributing millions of meals annually and supporting families through outreach, education and emergency food programs. For more information or to make an additional donation, visit:

WHAT: Snarf’s Bite Back Hunger Day

WHEN: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

DETAILS: 100% of Snarf’s Sandwiches and Snarfburger profits will be donated to local food banks

The long-term commitment that Snarf’s has to support hunger relief efforts includes their partnership with GiftAMeal. Through GiftAMeal, Snarf’s funds over 3,000 meals per month to local food banks. The program provides a seamless way for customers to be a part of ending food insecurity in their neighborhoods. For each photo someone takes of their Snarf’s or Snarfburger meal on the GiftAMeal app, Snarf’s funds a meal at a local food bank.