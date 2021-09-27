Snarf’s Sandwiches Opening in Broomfield

Snarf’s Sandwiches is opening a new location on Wednesday, September 29, at 300 Nickel St., Broomfield, CO 80020. This will be the 18th Colorado location for the locally grown sandwich shop. Three traditional spots are soon to follow in the Denver Tech Center, Cherry Creek and Dillon along with a ghost kitchen in Aurora.

The new Broomfield location is a space that was previously Big Dog Deli. Snarf’s founder Jimmy Seidel “Snarf” is a childhood friend of the “Big Dog”. When Big Dog decided to retire, the two friends made an easy decision to change ownership and turn the space into a Snarf’s Sandwiches. Surrounded by both residences and commercial buildings, it promises to be a busy location. Hours are Monday through Sunday 11:00am – 9:00pm.

The fourth quarter of 2021 is the expected opening timeframe for three new spots: (1) Denver Tech Center at 8775 E. Orchard, (2) Cherry Creek at 129 Adams, and (3) a ghost kitchen in Aurora. The first quarter of 2022 is the projected time for the Dillon location, which is on Hwy 6 near I-70. The ghost kitchen is Snarf’s first entry into the current trend of delivery only facilities without storefronts, made popular during the COVID environment. There will be no indoor seating. Not only is it an opportunity to reach people in the Aurora area, but it will be a test to see if this format is one for Snarf’s to consider for future locations.

Seidel opened the first Snarf’s Sandwiches - affectionately known as “The Shack” - in Boulder in 1996, making this year the company’s 25th anniversary. He says, “I feel grateful to be in a position to open additional locations, which in large part is due to the support from our customers over the years. I’m passionate about our sandwiches and excited to bring them into some new areas. We get requests all the time from people who want us to open a Snarf’s in their neighborhood. We always take those suggestions into consideration when we’re choosing new spots.”