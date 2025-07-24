To celebrate the crispiest and tastiest of holidays, the one and only Snoop Dogg surprised Customers and fans at Raising Cane’s in Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon as he told them what’s crackalackin – free Chicken Fingers on Sunday, July 27 for National Chicken Finger Day.

On National Chicken Finger Day only, every Box Combo purchased in-Restaurant, Drive-Thru, via the mobile app or online will come with an additional free Chicken Finger. No code or coupon required, just an extra reason to celebrate the holiday Raising Cane’s started 16 years ago. The deal marks the first time Raising Cane’s has ever added an extra Chicken Finger to its iconic Box Combo for everyone, not just Caniac Club loyalty members, making this year’s National Chicken Finger Day the biggest one yet.

During Snoop’s surprise “shift,” fans poured through the Drive-Thru and front counter as the pop culture icon took orders while handing out copies of his new album Iz It A Crime? with a side of signature Snoop swagger. Snoop greeted excited fans, posed for selfies, worked the front counter and Drive-Thru, bagged orders, filled drinks and made Chicken Fingers in the kitchen. Snoop’s new puppy, Baby Boy Broadus, also came out to support The Doggfather as he joked with Customers about being “employee of the month.”

“When I made Iz It A Crime? it was about finding a feeling, it’s not just the sound,” said Snoop. “I’m like a kid – I just like to have fun. I like to be associated with new talent and would love to collab with artists like Lil Russel and others in the future.”

Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves enlists Snoop’s help to celebrate National Chicken Finger Day in the Brand’s latest ad spot running nationwide, which features a festive Snoop soaring through the sunny skies in a big red Cadillac Cane’s-style as he spreads joy, Chicken Fingers and Cane’s Sauce while wishing a happy National Chicken Finger Day to all, and to all a good bite!

“Todd Graves always shows up for me and is like family to me. I like giving back and I like Chicken Fingers – I order like seventeen of them – so I wanted to support him and his holiday,” said Snoop. “We have a great relationship, so it’s really cool to be here. Happy National Chicken Finger Day!”

During the event, Snoop FaceTimed Graves, alongside Graves’ daughter Sophia, who thanked him for coming out to Cane’s.

“Snoop is a great friend of mine and we’ve partnered together on many things over the years and always have fun. When it came time to make this the biggest National Chicken Finger Day yet, I knew Snoop would make this year unforgettable with his signature humor and energy,” said Graves. “Snoop is an incredible artist, producer, family man, and entrepreneur who continues to inspire generations with his achievements across music, film, TV, and more. I’m proud to call him a friend and appreciate him coming out to surprise fans and Customers ahead of National Chicken Finger Day on Sunday.”

Snoop’s relationship with Raising Cane’s runs deep. From a Drive-Thru appearance in Arkansas to kick off “Raising Cane’s Drive-Thru Comedy” to co-starring with Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves in the Discovery+ series “Restaurant Recovery” and the A&E series “Secret Sauce,” the Doggfather has consistently shown up for the Chicken Finger Brand and its fans. In 2024, Graves made a cameo appearance in the Prime Video exclusive “The Underdoggs,” which stars Snoop as a coach for a youth football team. Last year, Graves donated $100,000 to The Snoop Youth Football League to empower inner-city children with youth football and cheer programs and the two appeared together onstage at Cane’s 2025 Canecun conference in Mexico for a fireside chat about entrepreneurism, work ethic, leadership, family and success.