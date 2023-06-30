Snoop Dogg-Themed Jack in the Box Opens in Los Angeles

Snoop Dogg is famously the king of brand partnerships and late nights, and if you thought the iconic Snoop’s Munchie Meal was the only way he was partnering with late night king Jack in the Box, you were absolutely wrong. Welcome to Dogg in the Box, can Snoop take your order? The new, limited time, entirely Snoopified Jack in the Box location will turn Los Angeles into the city that never sleeps.

Where? 1220 Centinela Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302

When? June 30-July 2, 24/7

What can you expect?