Snoop Dogg-Themed Jack in the Box Opens in Los Angeles

Snoop Dogg is famously the king of brand partnerships and late nights, and if you thought the iconic Snoop’s Munchie Meal was the only way he was partnering with late night king Jack in the Box, you were absolutely wrong. Welcome to Dogg in the Box, can Snoop take your order? The new, limited time, entirely Snoopified Jack in the Box location will turn Los Angeles into the city that never sleeps.
Where? 1220 Centinela Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302
When? June 30-July 2, 24/7
What can you expect?
Snoopified Menu:
Complete with the entire variety of Jack’s food, each menu item at this location holds an additional “izzle”, from bizurgers to tasty mothercluckers and, of course, draaanks.
Exclusive SnoopShake:
Get a free vanilla shake mixed with orange to create a creamsicle flavor - Snoop’s favorite - with every purchase of Snoop’s Munchie Meal.
Snoop’s Munchie Mix:
Drop it like it’s hot to some of his most iconic music while you munch on your Curly Fries.
Fan Experiences:
Come sit on Snoop’s throne, enjoy a mural featuring Snoop and Jack Box, spot themed lowriders, and more.
Limited Edition Merch:
90s themed swag to rep Jack and the OG wherever you go.