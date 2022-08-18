SoBol Earns Spot on Inc.'s 5,000 Fastest-Growing Private Brands

Inc. magazine has just released its list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. SoBol, the superfood cafe specializing in acai bowls, green bowls, and fruit smoothies, ranks #3,838 on the list, marking their second consecutive appearance on the prestigious list.

SoBol founder and owner, Jason Mazzarone, is elated about this honor. “We at Sobol are ecstatic to be included on the Inc. 5,000 list for the second consecutive year. We’ve worked so hard to make sure that we continue to grow and our inclusion proves that all of our hard work has paid off. If it weren’t for our team, our franchisee family and our loyal customers we wouldn’t be here so I’d like to give each and every one of them a huge thank you!”

Mazzarone and partner Jim Kalomiris founded the Long Island, New York based SoBol in 2014, as an acai bowl and fruit smoothie café. Within two years, the franchise model was up and running. To date, the brand has 60 shops throughout the country with many franchisees purchasing multi-unit options.

The brand has seen tremendous growth in the eight years in the marketplace. They have proven to be a competitive force in the health food industry with the brand’s signature bowls, smoothies and homemade granola, otherwise known as SoBol’s special sauce. SoBol was founded on the belief that eating healthier should never be a chore. SoBol uses the freshest fruits and vegetables harvested from local farms, creating a completely customizable menu, perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner, satisfying any diet.

It’s not only the delicious food options that keep customers coming back, Jason Mazzarone believes what sets SoBol apart is the feeling you get when you visit a café. “We want to provide customers an unparalleled experience with super cool food. But it’s more than that. It’s about something as simple as improving someone’s day, yes with our food, but also kindness and positivity. Giving back has been at the core of our business. That’s important.”