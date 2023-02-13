SOCi Integrates OpenAI’s ChatGPT Model Into Platform

SOCi, Inc., the marketing platform for multi-location brands, announced the release of its newest innovation—the integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT natural language model into SOCi’s award winning review response management tool to enable instant intelligent responses to online reviews. The release is the first in a line of “Genius” products to be released by SOCi that enable highly intelligent and automated workflows across numerous major marketing channels like search, social, reviews, ads, and more.

SOCi’s review management tool integrates with major review sites, including Google, Facebook, and Yelp, and utilizes advanced machine learning algorithms to provide fast and accurate responses to customer reviews in real-time. The integration with ChatGPT enables the tool to promptly respond to reviews in a way that is personalized, engaging, and highly relevant to each customer, helping businesses to build better relationships with their customers and increase customer satisfaction.

"We're excited to marry the power of the SOCi platform with the intelligence of ChatGPT to empower businesses to care for their customers more efficiently and effectively in a brand positive manner," says Alo Sarv, CTO of SOCi, Inc. "Our goal is to intelligently streamline critical tasks for our clients, transforming the way they interact with our software from merely a workflow tool to a strategic marketing ally.”

SOCi’s review response management tool is powerful, yet is incredibly easy to use. A clean interface provides easy access to all the workflow, approval, and analytics tools a multi-location enterprise needs, now with the addition of best-in-class automation features.