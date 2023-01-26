The Social Order to Open Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Location in OKC

Oklahoma City-based dining collective, The Social Order, has announced it plans to open another Fuzzy’s Taco Shop location in the region later this year. Located in the Lakeside Shops shopping center at 7401 N May Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK, this will be the ninth franchise location for the hospitality group.

Taking over a former Freddy’s Frozen Custard location, construction on the Baja-style taco shop is slated to begin in early 2023 with the goal of opening later this summer. The new location will convert the existing drive thru into a walk-up window and transform the south side of the building into patio space for al fresco dining. Situated in Northwest Oklahoma City, the new location will better serve customers living north of downtown. In addition to expanding its Fuzzy’s Taco Shop portfolio, The Social Order is currently scouting locations for a second Spark – the group’s retro-inspired burger joint in Scissortail Park.

“Our team has been working tirelessly to find the perfect location for our next Fuzzy’s Taco Shop location since we opened our last location in Yukon in 2021,” says Brian Bogert, CEO of The Social Order. “We’ve had a long-standing partnership with the Fuzzy’s brand and are thrilled to further expand its presence in the OKC region. We look forward to serving our neighbors in the Northwest Oklahoma City community.”