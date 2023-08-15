The Social Order Opens Ninth Fuzzy's Taco Shop

Oklahoma City-based dining collective, The Social Order, has announced the grand opening of its ninth Fuzzy’s Taco Shop location on Monday, August 21. Located in the Lakeside Shops at 7401 N. May Avenue, the Baja-style taco shop embraces an updated design including a walk-up window and covered patio for outdoor dining.

Situated in Northwest Oklahoma City, the new location will better serve customers living north of downtown. In addition to expanding its Fuzzy’s Taco Shop portfolio, The Social Order is planning to open a new Dave’s Hot Chicken location in Edmond later this year and is currently finalizing the location of its second and third Spark, the group’s retro-inspired burger joint in Scissortail Park.

“We’re thrilled to be serving our neighbors in the Northwest Oklahoma City community with this newest Fuzzy’s location,” says Brian Bogert, CEO of The Social Order. “The Social Order is incredibly proud of the longstanding relationship we’ve fostered with the Fuzzy’s brand over the years and feel that this newest location reflects our investment in the brand and our local community. We look forward to serving this new region and welcoming guests to enjoy their favorite Fuzzy’s menu items.”

To celebrate the opening, The Social Order is giving the first 100 people in line on Monday, August 21 a bounce back card for one free taco on a future visit and selecting five of these people at random to receive free tacos for a year.

FAST CASUAL FAVORITE

Taking over a former Freddy’s Frozen Custard, The Social Order’s ninth Fuzzy’s location converted the previous concept’s drive thru into a walk-up window and transformed the south side of the building into patio space for outdoor dining. The North May location also boasts the brand’s updated design including contemporary furnishings and refreshed branding. Long-time fans can still look forward to all of their familiar favorites including Fuzzy's signature Baja-style tacos, chips and queso, margaritas, and more.

The new location will also boast exclusive bar menu offerings including $16 Margarita Flights with all six frozen flavors (house lime, sangria swirl, strawberry, watermelon, and huckleberry), a Ranch Water menu with customizable flavors, specialty Tequila Spritz Cocktail made with Aperol, Jose Cuervo Especial, grapefruit Jarritos, fresh lime and champagne, and well as the Frozen Club Special made with local Clubby Seltzer, Tito’s vodka, lemon and lime juice with the option to customize the flavor.