The Social Order Opens Two Locations of Burger Joint Spark

The Social Order, the Oklahoma City-based team behind The Jones Assembly, the region’s Fuzzy’s Taco Shops, and Dave’s Hot Chicken, has announced its opening two new locations of its beloved retro-inspired burger joint, Spark. The new restaurants will be located within the Chisholm Creek development and off 63rd & Western Ave and are slated to open in spring 2024.

“Expanding our Spark concept across Oklahoma City has been a goal since we opened its doors in 2021,” says Brian Bogert CEO and founding partner of The Social Order. “We’re very excited about this milestone and look forward to introducing the brand to new audiences. Spark is designed to serve as a gathering place for families and friends with delicious food – something we think aligns perfectly with the Chisholm Creek development and the 63rd & Western Ave community.”

The Social Order opened its first Spark location in fall 2021 along the north edge of Scissortail Park. A vibrant take on the classic burger joint, Spark’s menu features burgers, bites and cold delights with bold flavors and top-notch ingredients. Recognized for its signature Spark Burger (American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Spark sauce), Pink Fries (crinkle cut with pink garlic aioli and parmesan), and Frozen Peach Club Special (Prairie Wolf Vodka, peach puree, lemon, and lime), the eatery offers indoor and outdoor seating making it easy for diners to enjoy a picnic on the park’s lawn.

Spark’s menu also features decadent, house made custard which is made fresh daily using locally sourced Marak’s Milk and available in limited-edition flavors each month like lemon poppyseed, tutti fruitti, and cookie butter. The restaurant’s team was trained at St. Louis’ Scoop School to learn the authentic tricks of the custard trade.