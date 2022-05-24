SoFresh Announces Champions Gate Grand Opening

Tampa-based SoFresh, an emerging fresh, casual concept that serves nutritious, made-to order meals that are quick and healthy has Grand Opening plans set for Tuesday, May 24 according to John Williams Jr., founder and partner/vice president operations. All menu items with be 50 percent off for all dine-in, take-out, and SoFresh App orders with promo code: FRESH50.

“We are very excited to bring SoFresh to Champions Gate and be able to serve the community our flavorful and nutritious meals,” says Williams. “Champions Gate has been a market of focus for a long time.

SoFresh will be located at 8307 Champions Gate Blvd, Davenport, FL 33896 in the Publix-anchored shopping center of Champions Gate Village.

This location will be the second for Kareem Mustafa, who is also the owner operator of SoFresh Lakeland.

“I have always admired the food and atmosphere of the restaurant,” Mustafa says. “I am excited to be the one to bring SoFresh to the Champions Gate and surrounding communities. We look forward to encouraging and offering food that both is delicious and makes you feel good.”