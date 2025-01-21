SoFresh, a popular fast-casual restaurant chain known for its fresh, healthy, and delicious meal options, announced the signing of franchise agreements for new locations in South Florida. These additions bring SoFresh’s total number of locations open or in development to 33.

The new South Florida locations are set to bring SoFresh’s signature menu of fresh salads, bowls, smoothies, and wraps to more customers in the vibrant South Florida market. Known for its commitment to serving nutritious, chef-inspired meals made with high-quality ingredients, SoFresh is rapidly gaining traction as a go-to destination for health-conscious individuals.

“We’re thrilled to expand our footprint in South Florida with these new locations in Delray Beach and Boca Raton,” said John Williams, Founder and VP Operations of SoFresh. “The response from the community has been overwhelming, and we’re eager to bring SoFresh’s fresh and flavorful menu to even more people in this dynamic region. These new franchise agreements mark an exciting milestone for us as we continue our expansion and work toward bringing our brand to new markets.”

The new franchise partners bring a shared passion for promoting healthy living and providing a superior dining experience. The first of the new locations are expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2025, with plans to create local jobs and contribute to the thriving South Florida economy.

SoFresh’s franchise growth continues to be driven by a proven business model that combines a low-cost investment with a strong brand identity. The company’s ongoing success reflects a growing demand for healthier dining options that are both quick and delicious.