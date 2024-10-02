SoFresh announced the grand opening of its 22nd location in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on October 15. Known for its commitment to fresh ingredients and customizable menu options, SoFresh aims to provide the Bethlehem community with delicious meals that nourish both body and soul.

The new restaurant will feature a vibrant and inviting atmosphere, making it the perfect spot for friends, families, and health enthusiasts alike. Guests can expect a wide array of options, from fresh salads and warm grain bowls to smoothies and cold-pressed juices, all crafted with care to ensure maximum flavor.

“We are thrilled to open our newest location in Bethlehem,” said John Williams, Founder and VP Operations of SoFresh. “This city has a vibrant community that values health and wellness, and we’re excited to offer our fresh and flavorful menu to the residents here.”

SoFresh Bethlehem is located at 2413 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA and will be open at 10:30 am.