SoFresh, the innovative fast-casual restaurant concept known for its fresh, healthy offerings, announced the signing of franchise agreements to enter the North Carolina and Tennessee markets in 2025. This expansion marks a significant milestone in SoFresh’s growth strategy, bringing its commitment to fresh, wholesome food to new communities.

With a focus on providing nutritious and delicious meals, SoFresh has successfully built a loyal customer base in its existing locations. The upcoming franchises will offer a diverse menu of fresh salads, grain bowls, and smoothies, appealing to health-conscious consumers in both states.

“We are thrilled to bring the SoFresh experience to North Carolina and Tennessee,” said John Williams, Founder, VP Operations of SoFresh. “Our franchise partners share our passion for healthy living and community engagement, and we look forward to working together to introduce our brand to new customers.”

The North Carolina and Tennessee franchises are set to open in 2025, with locations planned in Raleigh and Nashville to maximize accessibility for residents. SoFresh is dedicated to supporting its franchise partners with comprehensive training, marketing, and operational support to ensure their success.