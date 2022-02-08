SoFresh Inks Deal to Grow in Central Florida

Tampa-based SoFresh signed a multi-unit development agreement for at least five additional restaurant locations in Central Florida, says John Williams Jr., SoFresh founder and vice president operations. SoFresh has created a movement behind it’s signature ‘fast-casual fresh’ cuisine by using only the highest quality ingredients.

“We are excited for the continual growing interest in the SoFresh brand and for the solid franchise groups we are attracting. The new franchise area is owned and will be operated by partners Jordan and Ashley Swan and their team. This is an incredibly solid restaurant development team, deeply experienced in business startup, restaurant operations and development,” says VP Development Clay Donato.

“We are really looking forward to growing the SoFresh presence in Central Florida,” says Ashley Swan. “We believe in the mission of serving high quality meals with transparent ingredients and know that SoFresh will be well-received in this market.”

According to Clay Donato, SoFresh partner/vice president development, additional locations under development in Longwood (opening March 4, 2022), ChampionsGate, Fort Lauderdale, and Jacksonville.

SoFresh currently has 21 locations open and committed to open in Florida and Pennsylvania with several others in development. SoFresh is a healthy lifestyle brand that offers delicious, chef-crafted bowls, wraps, and salads served fresh and quick for a better-for-you experience. Find SoFresh on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or go to lovesofresh.com.