SoFresh to Open 15th Store at Champions Gate

Tampa-based SoFresh, an emerging fresh casual concept that serves nutritious, made-to order meals that are quick and healthy, will open its 15th location at Champions Gate, according to John Williams Jr., SoFresh founder and partner/vice president operations.

“Champions Gate will keep us on track for expansion into the Orlando area,” says Williams. “We plan to open during first quarter 2022.”

The SoFresh Champions Gate owner/operator is Kareem Mustafa. He is also the franchise operator of SoFresh Lakeland.

SoFresh Champions Gate will be located in the ChampionsGate Village Shopping Center. The address is 8307 Champions Gate Blvd.

”Champions Gate will be a self-ordering kiosk prototype,” Williams adds. “We have put a strong emphasis on technology with a new app and online ordering platform that launched ninety days ago, and now a full kiosk front of house ordering system for convenience and expedited ordering process.

“I’m excited to be serving nutritious, delicious dishes made to order,” says Mustafa. “SoFresh is a fast-growing, fresh casual concept, one that should resonate with the Champions Gate community.”

According to Clay Donato, SoFresh partner/vice president development, the Champions Gate will be adding close to 30 new jobs. Since its first location opening in 2013, SoFresh has created more than 300 jobs in its market locations.

“Our next Orlando market location will be in Longwood in Q4 2021,” Donato adds. “More area locations are in the works.”