SoFresh to Open in Kissimmee, Florida, on March 9

SoFresh will open its doors for the first time in Kissimmee, Florida, in the Promenade at Sunset Walk on Thursday, March 9, 2023. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and to experience the healthy, delicious and fresh new food concept firsthand. The event will start at 10:30 AM at 3232 Margaritaville Blvd, Kissimmee, Fl 34747.

The event will feature a 50 percent discount on your total order, as well as music, and fun by the storefront. It is also encouraged that customers download the SoFresh app, where they can pre-order and receive $5 in loyalty credit towards their first order.

SoFresh offers a variety of different options made with the freshest ingredients, including fruits and vegetables, proteins, and whole grains. Customers can choose from a variety of classic and signature bowls or create their own custom bowl with a range of mix-ins and dressings. They also offer wraps, salads, beverages, and smoothies.

“We’re thrilled to bring SoFresh to Kissimmee and share our passion for healthy, delicious food with the Margaritaville community,” say owners Ashley and Jordan Swan. “Our food is made with the freshest ingredients and bold, innovative flavors, and we’re confident that people will love it.”

SoFresh is beyond just a place to grab a quick, healthy bite–it’s a community gathering place where customers can come together.

SoFresh will also be opening in Lake Mary, Winter Springs, Celebration, and Dr. Phillips this year.