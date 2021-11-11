SoFresh to Open Store in Kissimmee, Florida

Tampa-based SoFresh, an emerging fresh casual concept that serves nutritious, made-to order meals that are quick and healthy, will open its 17th location in Kissimmee, Florida, according to Clay Donato, SoFresh partner/vice president development.

“Kissimmee will keep us on track for expansion into the Orlando area,” says Donato. “We plan to open during second quarter 2022.”

”Kissimmee has been on our radar for many months due to the explosive residential and tourist growth the market continues to see. We are very excited to bring SoFresh to the market and serve the community.”

According to Clay Donato, SoFresh partner/vice president development, the Kissimmee location will be adding close to 30 new jobs. Since its first location opening in 2014, SoFresh has created more than 400 jobs in its market locations.

“Our next location opening will be Palm Harbor on December 7, 2021, with Longwood, ChampionsGate, Fort Lauderdale, and Jacksonville to follow” Donato adds. “More area locations are in the works.”