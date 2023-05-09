SoFresh Opens New Store in Lutz, Florida

SoFresh, a fresh casual brand revolutionizing the health food category with locations throughout Florida and Pennsylvania, has announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Lutz, Florida. This location is now open and is located at 18845 SR-54, Lutz Florida 33558 in the Shoppes at Sunlake Centre.

“It has been a lot of fun to see the excitement for the SoFresh brand as we continue to grow within new communities across the State of Florida,” says Clay Donato, VP Development. “The brand has developed a very loyal fanbase from the day the doors open, and I am confident the Lutz community will be no different.”

SoFresh has fresh food that makes you feel good after you eat. Offering a wide-variety of made to order warm bowls, wraps, salads, and smoothies. Its commitment to fresh ingredients and highest quality proteins are what sets it apart from other restaurant brands in the industry. SoFresh continues to meet the demand for healthy, quick service dining.

This is the first location for franchise partners Damian and Victoria Ladd, with the goal of opening additional locations in the future.

In addition to Lutz, SoFresh will also be opening in Winter Springs, Fl, Celebration, Dr. Phillips, Fl, Lutz, Brooksville, Fl, and Lehigh Valley, Pa later this year.