SoFresh Plans 16 Openings for 2023

Fresh-casual chain SoFresh will open 16th new locations in 2023, with five planned for Central Florida.

SoFresh will open in Lake Mary and Margaritaville in early 2023 with additional leases signed in Dr. Phillips, Winter Springs, and Celebration. The Tampa-based company is also finalizing leases for eight other locations in 2023, six of which are in Florida, one in Pennsylvania, and one in Maine.

“We are really looking forward to 2023 and our continued expansion efforts throughout the Eastern United States,” says John Williams, SoFresh founder. 2022 has been a very strong year for the SoFresh brand as same store sales growth has been extremely positive and prospective franchise partner interest is at an all-time high.

The popular franchise credits its growth by focusing on a tech forward guest experience and offering a product lineup of nutritious, made-to-order bowls, wraps, salads, smoothies, and more, along with developing limited time offer and product innovations.

“SoFresh is focused on providing great quality food and beverages as we continue to grow and strengthen our brand and progress toward our 100th location,” says Clay Donato, VP Development.