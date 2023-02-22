SoFresh Sets Opening Date for First South Florida Location

SoFresh will open its doors for the first time in South Florida on Thursday, February 23 with location number 15 for the brand. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and to experience the healthy, delicious and fresh new food concept firsthand. The event will start at 10:30 AM at 506 N Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308.

SoFresh offers a variety of different options made with the freshest ingredients, including fruits and vegetables, proteins, and whole grains. Customers can choose from a variety of classic and signature bowls, or create their own custom bowl with a range of mix-ins and dressings. They also offer wraps, salads, beverages, and smoothies.

“We’re thrilled to bring SoFresh to South Florida and share our passion for healthy, delicious food with our community,” says co-owner, Victor Demesmin Jr. “Our food is made with the freshest ingredients and bold, innovative flavors, and we’re confident that people will love it.” added co-owner, Jeremy Dover.

SoFresh is beyond just a place to grab a quick, healthy bite–it’s a community gathering place where customers can come together.

SoFresh has four additional store openings in the first quarter in Margaritaville, Lake Mary, Jacksonville, and Lutz, FL.