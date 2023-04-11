SoFresh Sets Opening Date for Jacksonville, Florida, Location

SoFresh has announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Jacksonville, Florida. This location is set to open on April 14 and is located at 505 Durbin Pavilion Dr. Suite 101 in the Durbin Park Pavilion Shopping Center.

To celebrate the opening, the Jacksonville location will host a variety of festivities on April 14. The grand opening will feature 50% your total order in store or through the SoFresh App with code: Fresh50 from 10:30am to 9:00pm. There will also be several giveaways from local business partners.

“It has been a lot of fun to see the excitement for the SoFresh brand as we continue to grow within new communities across the State of Florida,” says Clay Donato, VP Development. “The brand has developed a very loyal fanbase from the day the doors open, and I am confident the St. John’s community will be no different.”

SoFresh has fresh food that makes you feel good after you eat. Offering a wide-variety of made to order warm bowls, wraps, salads, and smoothies. Its commitment to fresh ingredients and highest quality proteins are what sets it apart from other restaurant brands in the industry. SoFresh continues to meet the demand for healthy, quick service dining.

This is the first location for franchise partners Jeff and Amanda LaConte, with the goal of opening additional locations in the near future.

In addition to Jacksonville, SoFresh will also be opening in Lake Mary, Winter Springs, Celebration, Dr. Phillips, Lutz, and Brooksville later this year.