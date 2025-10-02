SoFresh, the Florida-based fresh casual restaurant concept known for its nutrient-rich, made-to-order meals, announced the signing of its 37th franchise agreement. The new location will open in Melbourne, Florida, further expanding the brand’s footprint along the Space Coast.

This new restaurant marks the second SoFresh location for franchisees Paul and Sacha Whitmore, who have demonstrated strong operational leadership and a shared commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles in their community.

“We are thrilled to continue growing with Paul and Sacha,” said John Williams, Founder, VP Operations at SoFresh. “Their passion for our brand and dedication to delivering high-quality service aligns perfectly with our mission. We’re excited to bring SoFresh to more Floridians with partners who share our values.”

SoFresh continues to see rapid franchise growth throughout the Southeast, fueled by increasing consumer demand for clean, flavorful food options served in a fast-casual format.

The Melbourne location is slated to open in the third quarter of 2026 and will offer SoFresh’s full menu of warm grain bowls, salads, wraps, smoothies, and more.