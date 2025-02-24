SoFresh, a leading fast-casual restaurant known for its fresh and nutritious menu, announced its latest expansion with the signing of a franchise agreement for location #34 in Fort Myers, Florida. The new location will be owned and operated by Hunter and Kodie Duerig, marking an exciting step in SoFresh’s continued growth across the region.

“We are excited to welcome Hunter and Kodie to the SoFresh family as we bring our fresh, made-to-order meals to the Fort Myers community,” said John Williams, Founder, VP Operations. “Their passion for health-conscious dining and commitment to quality service make them the perfect partners to introduce SoFresh to this vibrant market.”

SoFresh has rapidly gained popularity for its chef-inspired menu, offering a variety of wholesome bowls, salads, wraps, and smoothies made with high-quality ingredients. With a focus on fresh, flavorful, and customizable options, SoFresh caters to a growing demand for healthier, on-the-go dining.

The Fort Myers location is set to open in the fourth quarter and will bring SoFresh’s signature flavors to local residents looking for nutritious and delicious meals.