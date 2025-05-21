SoFresh, the Florida-based fast-casual restaurant chain known for its nutritious, made-to-order meals, announced the signing of a new franchise agreement for its 35th location, set to open in Valrico, Florida.

The new Valrico location marks a significant milestone in SoFresh’s continued growth, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to making healthy eating accessible and convenient throughout the Sunshine State. This location will offer SoFresh’s full menu of nutrient-dense bowls, wraps, salads, and smoothies—all crafted with transparency, freshness, and flavor in mind.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring SoFresh to the Valrico community,” said John Williams, Founder and VP, Operations of SoFresh. “This new location is part of our broader strategy to expand our footprint in Florida and meet the increasing demand for fresh, feel-good food.”

The Valrico store is expected to open in Q1, 2026, bringing with it local job opportunities and a vibrant, health-focused dining experience. The franchise partner for this location, Mario and Yami Canal brings a shared passion for wellness and strong community ties to the SoFresh family.

Founded in 2013, SoFresh has become a go-to destination for individuals seeking clean eating options that fuel their active lifestyles. With this latest franchise agreement, the brand continues its upward trajectory, driven by consumer demand for better-for-you meals served fast.