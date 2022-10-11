SoftBank Robotics America, Gausium to Deploy Robotic Solutions in U.S. Market

SoftBank Robotics America (SBRA), the North American arm of the global leader in robotics solutions, and Gausium, a leading solutions provider of autonomous cleaning and service robots, today announced their partnership to deploy indoor automated robotic solutions to the U.S. market. The partnership will focus on helping companies successfully adopt, integrate, and scale robotic solutions within their organizations.

X1 and the Scrubber 50 Pro (S50) are the first two solutions being deployed to support companies struggling with labor shortages or entering the next phase of transforming the way work is done.

These collaborative robots work alongside employees to alleviate menial and repetitive tasks so employees can focus on higher-value responsibilities, resulting in a boost in efficiency, improved employee and customer satisfaction, streamlined operations, and reduced employee turnover.

X1, an autonomous food service solution for the hospitality industry, is equipped with three serving trays that can hold up to 30 kilograms. Its collision-free and spill-proof technology allows X1 to run food and beverages to several tables at a time, charting the most efficient path to tables or back to the kitchen while navigating customers, employees, furniture, and other robots. The robot's advanced shock mitigation mechanisms ensure a smooth and stable delivery experience of drinks or liquid dishes. In addition to assisting with food running, X1 also helps servers more efficiently bus tables so they can spend more time with customers and turn over tables quicker.

The partnership has successfully deployed its first fleet of X1's to The Hall On The Yard, a unique 12,250-square-foot full-service food hall featuring nine restaurants in Orlando, Florida.

Following the successful commercialization and deployment of Whiz, an autonomous vacuum cleaner, SBRA is expanding its portfolio of cleaning robots and deepening its commitment to a smarter, clean and healthier environment with the introduction of the S50 Pro. S50 Pro is a 4-in-1 scrubbing, sweeping, dust mopping, and sanitizing solution. S50 Pro can simultaneously clean and disinfect floors, automatically spot clean by detecting and removing stains before they spread, and can send messages to operators when it encounters large wastes that require additional cleaning support.

"Gausium's technology is at the forefront of commercial service robots. Their products are smart, safe, and simple, enabling customers to easily adopt them into their businesses," says Brady Watkins, President of SoftBank Robotics America. "To truly solve the labor shortage many industries are facing, we are helping companies go beyond adoption and focus on the integration and scaling of their technology to maximize the value our solutions offer."

"SBRA is the right partner to bring our products to market throughout the U.S.," says Allen Zhang, Chief of Overseas Business of Gausium. "Their holistic customer support continues after the point of sale and ensures all adopters are receiving the expected return on experience and investment when utilizing our robots."