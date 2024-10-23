SIGEP WORLD is moving faster and faster and arrives in the main international markets. Stands at the event, dedicated to the Foodservice industry’s excellences and organised by Italian Exhibition Group, have already sold out with the extension of two new pavilions – making a total of 30 – and the internationalisation strategy is being further enhanced. The exhibition will embrace all the main supply chains: Gelato, Pastry, Bakery, Coffee and is expanding the offer further to Pizza.

SIGEP WORLD ACCELERATES FOREIGN INCOMING WITH TOP BUYER AND PREMIUM PROGRAMMES

SIGEP WORLD – The World Expo for Foodservice Excellence will be held at Rimini Expo Centre from 18th to 22nd January 2025, where it will open a new chapter in its global expansion project implemented at the show through its strategic business matching programmes. A total of 520 top buyers from 91 countries have already signed up for the Top Buyer Programme. In addition to the main European countries, participants will also arrive from the United States, South America, South East Asia and the Gulf States. Distributors, retail chains and catering companies, including air and cruise lines, as well as hotel groups from all over the world will be the main players in the Top Buyer Program, confirming the important work that SIGEP WORLD has carried out on foreign incoming.

A process that directly involves the sector’s main decision makers that have also adhered to the Premium Programme, reserved mainly for European buyers – led by operators from Germany, Spain, Romania, France, Great Britain, Croatia, Greece, Poland, Slovenia and Serbia – and which this year also envisages the participation of around 3,000 buyers from all over the world.

TECH INNOVATION, SUSTAINABILITY AND MARKETS IN THE FOODSERVICE INDUSTRY: SIGEP WORLD IS THE BIGGEST HUB FOR PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT AND TRAINING

The spirit of SIGEP WORLD 2025 can already be gleaned from the title of the show’s opening talk: “Global trends and future scenarios of the gelato and foodservice industry”, in collaboration with the world’s leading experts from the foodservice industry, associations, institutions and partners from the academic world. In fact, it is precisely at SIGEP WORLD that the future of the global foodservice industry will be

outlined, thanks above all to the high standing of the events that will offer visitors up-to-date content and news on market developments worldwide. The big challenges of Sustainability and Innovation will be event’s hot topics in anticipation of future scenarios when companies will have to take environmental issues and digital transformations into consideration. SIGEP WORLD 2025 also acts as a trendsetter for the foodservice industry: a veritable incubator in which to decipher the latest innovations and intercept consumer trends.

FOODSERVICE IN GOOD HEALTH IN 2024

The foodservice sector continues to be competitive in Europe and worldwide. The total expenditure recorded in France, Great Britain, Germany, Italy and Spain amounts to more than 330 million euros, an increase of 6.4% compared to 2023. As far as visits to bars and restaurants are concerned, the same countries recorded a slight increase of 0.6% compared to 2023. On the other hand, looking overseas, out-of-home consumer spending in the US was up 3.9% year-on-year to over €612 million (Source: Circana).