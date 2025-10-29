On behalf of the popular fast casual Mexican restaurant chain Someburros, Phoenix-based retail brokerage specialist Western Retail Advisors has completed new location deals in Surprise, Peoria and Maricopa that will soon bring the hometown Arizona business to 20 restaurants statewide.

The latest Someburros restaurant location was announced this week, following the company’s acquisition of 1.21 acres at 42618 W. Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway, at the northwest corner of Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and Stonegate Road in Maricopa, Arizona.

The new Someburros will sit within Stonegate, an emerging retail center anchored by Home Depot and Starbucks. The restaurant will total 3,519 square feet and include a main dining room, drive-thru and covered patio, and will offer both online ordering and third-party delivery.

Alberto Caballero and Dave Uhles of Western Retail Advisors represented Someburros in the Maricopa land acquisition. Diversified Partners represented the property seller.

This is the third new restaurant site that WRA has helped Someburros complete this year. The others include:

• An outparcel pad within Sycamore Farms, a Barclay-owned retail center located at the southwest corner of Cactus and Sarival roads in Surprise, Arizona. That restaurant is under construction, with a grand opening slated for the first quarter of 2026.

• 1.15 acres within the Shops at Lake Pleasant, a Vestar development located near the southwest corner of Yearling Road and Lake Pleasant Parkway in Peoria, Arizona. Establishing its second Someburros location in Peoria, this restaurant is also under construction, expected to open in summer 2026.

“We are a proud Arizona-based, family owned company dedicated to providing a dining experience that feels like an extension of home, whether guests are gathered around one of our restaurant tables or use our drive-throughs to make daily life a little less hectic,” said Tim Vasquez, owner and third-generation restaurateur of Someburros. “My very first job was suiting up as our mascot, and I’ve been committed to this company ever since. That includes maintaining the quality and affordability of our nanna’s recipes, and the community spirit that defines us – while also finding ways to thoughtfully expand.”

Someburros opened its first restaurant location in Tempe, Arizona in 1986. Since that time it has grown to 17 locations across Arizona, all offering made-from-scratch, Sonoran-style dishes based on family recipes.

“Our site selection process for Someburros focuses not only on the real estate but also on opportunities to truly become part of the neighborhood, whether that’s in an emerging market or a long-established area,” said Cabellero. “Every new site is chosen with these aspirations in mind, aligning with the company’s desire to help strengthen the fabric of the communities it serves.”

The new Someburros restaurant announcements follow on the heels of a June, 2025 Someburros grand opening within SimonCRE’s Roosevelt Commons retail center, located at Verrado Way and Roosevelt Street in Buckeye. The company has also just signed agreements with the Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks for locations within both State Farm Stadium and Chase Field.

“In recent years, we’ve moved from opening one new location every three or so years to now opening one or two locations every year,” said Vasquez. “It is an exciting time for our family, and we are grateful for all those who have helped us succeed in this effort.”