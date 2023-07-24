Someburros to Launch 14th Arizona Restaurant in Peoria

Someburros, a fast-casual and family-operated group of restaurants known for authentic Sonoran-style Mexican food in the Valley since 1986, will launch its 14th Arizona location in Peoria on the Northeast corner of 83rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road (8200 W. Thunderbird Road, Peoria, AZ 85381). With its first ever Peoria location, Someburros is excited to share the food that the rest of the Valley already knows and loves.

Arizona’s most loved Mexican restaurant, Someburros, will open the doors on Saturday, August 12th at 9 a.m. to the Peoria community to celebrate their grand opening with festivities and entertainment including a live mariachi band, gift card giveaways, piñata prizes, an appearance by “Nacho,” the burro mascot, and more fun surprises.

This summer, Peoria will be able to experience Someburros’ time-honored traditional recipes passed down generation after generation by the Vasquez Family. Someburros is known for their familia-friendly customer service, quality ingredients and made-to-order menu items. The community can expect these Arizona favorites to be crafted with the freshest and highest quality ingredients in a from scratch kitchen serving crispy and soft tacos, tostadas, enchiladas, taquitos, quesadillas, its signature burros including the Pollo Fundido, the most popular dish amongst guests, and their traditional Red and Green Chili Beef, which has been a favorite for 37 years. Another must-try menu item is Someburros’ popular frozen margaritas, which are available for both dine-in and to-go. Someburros also offers a traditional drive-thru for guests who are looking for high quality Mexican food on-the-go.

“We are thrilled to expand Someburros to another location in the West Valley. Peoria is the place for growth and opportunity, community and connection, Peoria is the place for Someburros. We can’t wait to be able to share my family’s well-loved recipes to serve a part of the NorthWest Valley we haven’t been able to reach before,” owner and president Tim Vasquez says. “At Someburros, we pride ourselves on our ability to provide the best food and the friendliest service while giving back to the community, and we can’t wait to get started.”

The new location opening in Peoria will offer a walk-up counter for dining room service and takeout ordering, and to-go ordering with a convenient drive-thru. For dining in, the Peoria location will feature a spacious 1,500 square-foot indoor dining area, and a 400 square-foot outdoor dining patio. The interiors will feature a modern desert living design while the exterior has a Spanish-revival architecture look, creating an inviting space that is ideal for family gatherings, date nights and quick-service lunches. Someburros commissioned a local muralist, Isaac Caruso, to hand paint custom Dia De Los Muertos artwork highlighting Someburros’ mascot, Nacho.

Since their first location in Tempe, Someburros has served their time-tested recipes to communities throughout the Valley, ranging from Gilbert to Goodyear, and now Peoria. Coming next in 2023 are Someburros locations in San Tan Valley and Norterra (North Phoenix).