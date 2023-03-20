Son of a Butcher Opens in Grapevine, Texas

Son of a Butcher (nicknamed SoB) is opening its third location at 480 W. State Hwy 114 Grapevine, TX 76051. The innovative slider bar opens its doors on Monday, March 20th with a week full of grand opening fun to follow.

The slider bar reimagines the all-American burger and offers an exceptional variety of 10+ chef-driven slider options stacked with premium ingredients like locally raised Wagyu beef from A Bar N Ranch to pair with crispy sides, handspun shakes, draft beer and innovative cocktails.

Son of a Butcher’s multi-day opening celebration provides fun for all ages with giveaways, live music, doggos, tattoos and more!

Thursday, March 23rd

Guests are invited to sip and slide by for an all-day Happy Hour.

Handmade shake samples will be passed out on the hour, every hour to toast and sip to the new location.

Friday, March 24th

Free doggo bandanas and pup cups will be passed out all day to celebrate the four leggeds that fill a room with happy tails & sweet woofs.

All guests that follow @sobsliders, post a pic of their pup at SoB Grapevine & tag the brand will be entered for a chance to win a custom Son of a Doggo box filled with treats, gift cards, SoB merch and more!

Saturday, March 25th

Guests can enjoy an airbrush tattoo artist and a live DJ on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. as SoB slides into the first weekend in Grapevine.

Sunday, March 26th

Those in attendance on Sunday are invited to enter a raffle for a chance to win a $500 giveaway to celebrate the launch of the catering program in Grapevine.