Son of a Butcher x King’s Hawaiian just created the collab no one asked for (but everyone’s going to want). The two brands joined forces to launch Rip It & Dip It, taking SoB’s signature sliders and smashing them between King’s Hawaiian’s iconic sweet rolls, pairing each one with a bold dipping sauce made for dunking.

Built to rip and dip, each slider combines SoB’s beef smash patties and King’s Hawaiian rolls with rotating quesos like Hatch chile, chimichurri, and house hot sauce. The limited time Rip It & Dip It series runs Oct. 20 through Nov. 30, featuring three flavor drops:

Oct. 20 – Nov. 2: Hatch Chile — beef smash patty, white American, caramelized onions, hatch chiles, comeback sauce, and cilantro with queso blanco blended with hatch chiles and green Tabasco.

— beef smash patty, white American, caramelized onions, hatch chiles, comeback sauce, and cilantro with queso blanco blended with hatch chiles and green Tabasco. Nov. 3 – Nov. 16: Mushroom Chimichurri — beef smash patty, sautéed wild mushrooms, chimichurri, jalapeño-cilantro aioli, and white American with chimichurri queso blanco.

— beef smash patty, sautéed wild mushrooms, chimichurri, jalapeño-cilantro aioli, and white American with chimichurri queso blanco. Nov. 17 – Nov. 30: Spicy Pepper — beef smash patty, hot pepper blend, pickled onions, basil, and comeback sauce with SoB’s house hot-sauce queso blanco.

“We love to push boundaries with our sliders, and partnering with King’s Hawaiian gave us the perfect opportunity,” said Brandon Braddick, Director of Operations for Son of a Butcher. “The collaboration let us explore that sweet-and-savory balance in a new way, and adding the dips takes it all up a notch. Guests are going to be obsessed, and we’re already plotting the next flavor.”

SoB has locations in Grapevine, Fort Worth and Lower Greenville, TX, as well as its flagship stall at Legacy Food Hall in Plano. To learn more about SOB, visit sobsliders.com or follow @sobsliders.