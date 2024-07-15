Get ready, Fort Worth! Son of a Butcher, the adventurous slider bar concept shaking up the burger scene, announced the opening of its newest location in Alliance in early fall.

Affectionately known as SoB, the chef-inspired concept blends nostalgia with bold, modern flavors. Think classic burgers with a twist! At SoB, guests can dive into fresh choices like Wagyu, chicken and veggie sliders, chicken tenders, filthy sodas, creamy shakes, and crispy fries. Plus, with biweekly Butcher Specials, there’s always something new to try, including sliders and shakes inspired by global flavors and seasonal ingredients.

Located at 9649 Sage Meadow Trail, the new location covers 2,388 square feet of pure fun, featuring both indoor and outdoor dining spaces. The covered patio, complete with turf grass, fans, and picnic tables, is perfect for hanging out with friends, family, and even four-legged pals. Inside offers a nostalgic vibe featuring large windows and vibrant colors, creating a lively, inviting atmosphere. This location will also feature a pick-up window for to-go orders.

“SoB is all about pushing boundaries,” said Tim Timbs, President of Son of a Butcher. “We take a classic burger and add unexpected combinations to challenge flavor norms. SoB is perfect for the adventurous foodie and those with more classic tastes – we look forward to bringing the Alliance community a new spot the whole family will enjoy.”

SoB’s menu offers lively chef-driven slider options. Stacked with the freshest ingredients, including locally raised Wagyu beef, SoB sliders offer an elevated fast casual dining experience, complemented by boozy beverages, swanky shakes, and standout sides like Loaded Brisket Fries and Thai Chili Brussels Sprouts. SoB also offers great catering options with slider sleeves and offsite catering options that are perfect for feeding a crowd.

“I’m looking forward to becoming part of this great community,” said Jens Pederson, General Manager of the new Son of a Butcher. “With amazing food and a fantastic patio, SoB will be a fun spot to hang out any day of the week. We also offer a great culture and a fun place to work.”

The brand plans to hire 30-40 new team members in the coming weeks. This will be Son of a Butcher’s fourth location, joining standalone locations in Grapevine and Lower Greenville, TX, as well as its flagship stall at Legacy Food Hall in Plano. To learn more about SOB Alliance and to view the menu, visit sobsliders.com or follow @sobsliders.